INVESTIGATIVE: Hunt inmate says recent deaths at prison drug-related, alleges DOC employees involved

ST. GABRIEL - In the wake of what the Department of Corrections is calling an "uptick" in inmate deaths, the WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke to an inmate inside the area where many of these deaths have occurred.

Sources tell us many of them are likely fatal overdoses.

"It's not the fentanyl as anyone would think, it's the mojo is what they're actually going out on." the inmate, who asked to be called 'Popeye' said. Mojo is a synthetic form of marijuana, often mixed with other chemicals, that is sprayed on to paper and ingested or smoked. Popeye says it sells for $25 per dose.

"People are literally paying house notes, car notes, and putting their kid through private school off of drug sales right here in this facility," he said.

He alleges the drugs that are, in some cases, killing inmates are readily available at all times.

"It's actually easier getting [drugs] here than it is on the street because you don't have to go look for it. The correction officer actually brings it to you from a sergeant, cadet, captain, even a warden will bring it it you. You offer the right amount of money on CashApp or other services, and they'll bring it to you."

It's not the first time someone has told us this. In 2024, we spoke to another Hunt inmate who alleged the same thing.

'Popeye' says it became obvious years ago.

"If you think about during covid, they weren't allowing us to have visits or anyone come see us. Everything was shut down, and the only people that was coming in and out of this prison was DOC employees, and there was more drugs during COVID than there actually is right now."

According to DOC, there have been 15 "unexpected inmate deaths" at Hunt this year. Autopsies have been ordered.

Yesterday, they announced the warden at Elayn Hunt, Keithe Turner, would be retiring at the beginning of next year, but did not provide a reason for his departure just 10 months after taking the job.

DOC has refused to sit down for an interview with us for more than a year now and has not responded to our most recent requests from yesterday.