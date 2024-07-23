State Superintendent meets with EBR Parish School Board ahead of looming deadline

BATON ROUGE - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board met with state education leaders Monday afternoon in a closed-door meeting, planning what comes next in the search for a district superintendent.

School Board President Carla Powell-Lewis and the Board Vice President Patrick Martin met with State Superintendent Cade Brumley, who last week sent a letter to the board criticizing them for the deadlock vote. In the same letter, Brumley said he’d be willing to step in and assist the school board.

After Monday’s meeting Brumley, Powell-Lewis and Martin all said the discussion was productive and positive.

The district is under pressure to name a new superintendent. In January, Sito Narcisse stepped down after the board voted not to renew his contract. Then Interim Superintendent Adam Smith was put in his place to temporarily fill the role. Smith applied for the permanent position, but despite the public's approval he did not make it to the final round of interviews. The three finalists dropped out, two of them saying the search had gotten out of hand and the focus was no longer on the students.

"Of course at this point, we know like with any student who is pressed against the wall with a deadline, we've got to take care of business," School Board President Carla Powell-Lewis said. "It's time for our community to begin healing from everything that's taken place, and then at the same time be able to solidify the leader that we need for our community and our school district."

The board scheduled two special meetings for Tuesday and Wednesday night. Tuesday at 6 p.m. the board is set to open up for superintendent applications. Then less than 24 hours later the board will conduct interviews, and finally Wednesday afternoon they’re expected to choose the next superintendent.

"They've held a lawful process in order to do it, but they just haven't arrived at a decision, and the clock is ticking," Superintendent Brumley said.

An additional wrinkle was also added. The agenda for Wednesday also lists naming a deputy superintendent, although it’s unclear how this position will be chosen.

"We've had great strengths, but we've had a lot of weaknesses, and the benefit of having someone strong who can serve in that deputy role will provide support for the superintendent," Powell-Lewis said.

BESE President Ronnie Morris issued the following statement Monday evening:

“At a time when K-12 education in Louisiana is making significant positive gains, the current situation in East Baton Rouge Parish has been unprecedented and troubling. BESE enthusiastically supports State Superintendent Brumley’s proactive engagement in documenting concerns and meeting with EBR School Board leaders to discuss their plans for problem resolution. Dr. Brumley offered a number of resource supports during the meeting today while noting that he is prepared to exercise appropriate options if the board does not meet their obligation to hire a superintendent. BESE is coordinating closely with Dr. Brumley, lawmakers and the Attorney General’s office to confirm all options available to the state should a resolution not be reached.”