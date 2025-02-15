74°
Latest Weather Blog
STATE SOCCER: Catholic boys end Denham Springs' unbeaten run to earn state title game berth
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Catholic boys soccer team advanced to the state title game Saturday with a win at top-seed Denham Springs.
No. 4 Catholic 3, No. 1 Denham Springs 1
The Bears will play No. 6 St. Paul in the Division I state championship game next Saturday, February 22 at 5 p.m. at Southeastern's Strawberry Stadium.
Division III Boys Semifinal
No. 2 University High 3, No. 3 Bossier 0
U-High will play No. 1 Loyola Prep in the state title game Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Southeastern.
Division III Girls Semifinal
Trending News
No. 3 U-High 3, No. 2 Archbishop Hannan 2
U-High will play top-seed Parkview Baptist in the state championship game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Southeastern.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Citizen captures moment train hits truck in Slidell
-
Man arrested after intentionally parking truck on train tracks during Slidell parade
-
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the...
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...