Latest Weather Blog
State representative arrested after alleged drunk driving crash
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Donna 'Kathy' Edmonston of Ascension Parish was arrested for driving while intoxicated, Tuesday.
State Police say Edmonston was driving south on Airline Highway near the Pecue Lane intersection when she struck a vehicle that had been stopped for a red light.
Apparently, the light had just turned green and Edmonston failed to brake appropriately as she approached the stopped car.
When authorities pulled her over, they noticed that her breath smelled of alcohol and she displayed poor balance. Edmonston also allegedly walked into traffic on the opposite side of her car.
Arrest records say she failed standardized field sobriety tests, and a breathalyzer revealed that her blood alcohol content was .143, which is well over the legal limit of .08.
Edmonston works in the Ascension Public schools and won election to the state House 88 seat last November. She had just taken office in January.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Our Lady of the Lake to host coronavirus briefing, Wednesday
-
Supreme Court to hear Louisiana abortion case
-
Our Lady of the Lake hosts business briefing about COVID-19
-
Weather alerts in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday, March 4
-
Student, chaperone hope extra precautions calm community coronavirus concerns