State program expands to allow cardholders at all Louisiana public libraries to visit state parks for free

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents with a library card at any of the state's 68 library systems can now get free day passes to Louisiana's state parks.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the State Library of Louisiana announced the expansion of the "Check Out Louisiana" program to include all public libraries on Tuesday.

The partnership between the State Library and Louisiana State Parks allows cardholders to check out a free day pass to visit any of Louisiana's 21 state parks and 14 historic sites.

"As we celebrate the 'Year of Outdoors,' there's never been a better time to experience Louisiana's state parks," Nungesser said. "This program removes barriers and creates opportunities for more people to explore, connect with nature, and take pride in the incredible resources we have right here at home."

The program launched in October 2024 with 19 participating library systems.

Day passes are available for checkout at any participating public library on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to free passes, patrons can also check out a Geaux Explore backpack to enhance their visit. Each backpack includes binoculars, a compass, a magnifying glass, Leave No Trace outdoor ethics cards, and field guides to Louisiana birds, wildlife, trees and flowers.