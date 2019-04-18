63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State police urge residents to avoid roads as storms roll through

3 hours 26 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 6:18 PM April 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Officials are advising residents to stay safe as severe weather moves through the area.

State police issued a warning before 11:30 a.m. asking people to avoid driving if possible.

“If you must drive, slow down and use extreme caution,” a post on social media said.

Troopers say they have already responded to several weather-related crashes

Sever thunderstorms are expected to hit the Baton Rouge area throughout the afternoon and into the late evening. Keep with the latest weather updates here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/monitor-these-wbrz-tv-online-channels-today-for-urgent-weather-updates

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days