State Police: Tangipahoa man killed in head-on crash with suspected drunk driver early Sunday

LORANGER - A man was killed early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into his car.

State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 445 near Gateway Drive in Loranger shortly before 5 a.m. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Austin Harper.

Troopers said Harper was driving south on LA 445 when a pickup truck, driven by 31-year-old Justin Scully, was driving in the opposite lane. Scully allegedly veered across the center line and into the southbound lane, slamming into Harper's car head-on.

Harper was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Scully was wearing a seatbelt and was seriously injured, according to police.

Investigators suspect Scully was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. Harper was not believed to be intoxicated, but a routine sample was taken from him, as well.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed pending toxicology test results.