State police seeking suspect in double fatal hit-and-run crash in Jefferson Parish

MARRERO - State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two people early Friday morning.

A preliminary investigation showed that a motor scooter was driving westbound in the center lane of the Westbank Expressway around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 2. According to state police, a pickup truck was driving behind the scooter and hit the back of the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger of the scooter were both thrown onto the roadway. Despite wearing the proper protection, both men suffered fatal injuries.

The pickup continued driving with part of the scooter lodged under the front of it. The scooter reportedly burst into flames and eventually fell from the truck in Marrero.

Based on evidence collected on the scene, state troopers were able to determine that the suspect pickup is a 2004 white extended cab Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed. The Ford will reportedly have significant damage to the front and may not display a license plate.