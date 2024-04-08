Latest Weather Blog
State Police releases new information, identification of victim in East Feliciana officer-involved shooting
JACKSON - State Police provided additional information about an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in East Feliciana Parish on April 4.
Troopers said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Jackson around 9 p.m. and saw 37-year-old Jonathan Johnson running into a wooded area. The report says deputies were told that Johnson had a gun.
Deputies then called for search dogs from Dixon Correctional Institute. The dogs found Johnson just after 11 p.m.
Troopers said Johnson was "instructed to surrender" before he fired a single round from a gun — which prompted law enforcement officers to start shooting at him.
State Police did not say which shot killed Johnson.
Trending News
The day after the shooting, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Johnson "died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRAC findings show lack of sleep plaguing Capital Region schools, proposed later...
-
Constable posting warrant notices on doors, woman receives one in error
-
'I'm ready for something spiritual:' Total solar eclipse welcomes watchers from across...
-
Pro Wrestling 225 Returns to Albany with “225Mania” Event This Weekend
-
Boat City burglary suspect