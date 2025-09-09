State Police: One dead, another arrested after pursuit ends in state trooper firing weapon

HOUMA — One person is dead after being shot by a Louisiana State Trooper following a pursuit in Lafourche Parish.

Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit and Bureau of Investigations said that on Monday, around 4 p.m., they were called to investigate the shooting.

According to a news release, a trooper attempted a traffic stop that led to a pursuit. The car was occupied by Jonah Parfait, 46, and Darien Rife, 31. Both men were subjects of an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation, troopers said.

The car that initiated the pursuit then came to a dead stop on Lake Long Drive in Houma.

When Riffe, the passenger, exited the car, LSP said he produced a firearm. The trooper fired his gun, killing Riffe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parfait then fled before ultimately being apprehended after a crash on La. 1 near Lefort Bypass Road. He was booked for aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and resisting an officer.

"Louisiana State Police is the lead investigative agency, with FIU personnel processing the scene. This investigation remains active and ongoing," the news release said.