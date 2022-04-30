Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Man killed after crashing into two vehicles, light pole on Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed Friday evening after crashing into two vehicles and a light pole on Hooper Road.
State Police said the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday on LA 408 (Hooper Road) between Watts Road and Breeden Drive. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Ethan Gerald.
Troopers said the crash happened as Gerald was speeding east on Hooper Road. While trying to change lanes, Gerald hit another car also traveling east on the highway.
After the impact, Gerald's vehicle then ran into the center median and crashed into a light pole. His vehicle continued and crossed into the westbound lanes, running into another vehicle.
Gerald was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but he sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, police say. The driver of the second vehicle hit was also wearing a seatbelt, and they were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Blood samples were taken from the drivers for analysis in an ongoing investigation.
