State police: Lake Charles cops shot woman who fired first

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Officers in a southwest Louisiana city shot and wounded a woman who fired a gun after they responded to a call about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police said.

Sheri Carlson, 45, of Lake Charles, was hit in the lower torso but her wounds are not life-threatening, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Lake Charles police answered a call about suspicious circumstances about 6:30 a.m. and made contact with Carlson, who fired a handgun from near an apartment doorway.

The statement does not describe what was considered suspicious or whether she fired at the officers or in another direction.

“The preliminary investigation only says that she fired the handgun. The detectives are still in the process of interviewing the officers involved and reviewing the body-cam for more detailed information,” Trooper Derek Senegal, a state police spokesman, said in an email.

Officers fired at her, the news release said.

Carlson still had the handgun when she was arrested in a neighboring yard, state police said. No officers were injured.