State Police issue Silver Alert for woman missing from Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY - State Police put out a state-wide Silver Alert for a missing woman in Bossier City.

LSP said 69-year-old Ruby Williams was discovered missing shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. She suffers from a mental condition that affects her judgement and has a history of getting lost.

Williams is a black female with gray hair and brown eyes who may be wearing a brown wig. She is 5’8” tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt, a sleeveless leopard jacket over a black jacket with green and red stripes near the wrist, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call 911.