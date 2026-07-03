State Police issue Silver Alert for 74-year-old New Orleans woman missing since Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman last seen on Tuesday in New Orleans.

Barbara Hainsworth was last seen around 8:35 a.m. on June 30 at 404 Andry Street. LSP received a request to issue a Silver Alert at 5:54 p.m. on Thursday.

Hainsworth is a white woman with brown eyes and blonde wavy hair. She is 5'7" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. Family reports Hainsworth has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

She is believed to be on foot traveling in an unknown direction, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Hainsworth's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 821-2222 or dial 911.