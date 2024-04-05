Latest Weather Blog
State Police investigate death of armed suspect following manhunt
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - State police are investigating the death of an armed suspect after a chase led to a shootout.
Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a domestic disturbance Thursday, April 4 just after 9 p.m. near a residence on Highway 68. Deputies learned the armed suspect fled into the woods upon their arrival. Deputies requested assistance from the Dixon Correctional Institute K9 chase team. DCI and EFPSO began a manhunt into the woods when they were met with gunfire, resulting in a shootout.
Sheriff Jeff Travis says the preliminary investigation indicated the armed suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
State police are investigating the incident and will release further details as they become available.
This is a developing story.
