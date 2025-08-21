84°
State Police identify 77-year-old man killed in crash on I-10 eastbound at La. 73
GEISMAR — One person is dead after a Wednesday night crash on I-10 eastbound at La. 73.
Louisiana State Police said that 77-year-old Clyde Butler from New Orleans was killed after his Ford F-150 veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned multiple times. He was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.
Acadian Ambulance Service said that no one else was injured in the crash, which occurred around 11:15 p.m.
The roadway was closed until around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning.
