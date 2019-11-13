State police ID Texas man as driver killed in Walker crash

WALKER - State police say a 23-year-old from Austin was killed in an afternoon crash, Wednesday in Livingston Parish. Troopers say Logan Imbornone was traveling northbound on Highway 447 just after 12 p.m. in a Honda Accord when he collided into another vehicle traveling southbound.

Imbornone was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, north of Highway 1029. He was killed instantly. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An investigation, including a toxicology report, is underway to determine the cause of the fatal crash.