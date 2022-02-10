State Police: Endangered 14-year-old girl reported missing out of Holden

HOLDEN - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope, who was last seen at a residence on LA 1036 in Holden.

Destiny is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs, and she was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt and black leggings, officials say.

Police say Destiny may have a medical condition that could impair her judgment and is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destiny Taylor Pope should call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.