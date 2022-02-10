55°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Endangered 14-year-old girl reported missing out of Holden
HOLDEN - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.
State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope, who was last seen at a residence on LA 1036 in Holden.
Destiny is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs, and she was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt and black leggings, officials say.
Police say Destiny may have a medical condition that could impair her judgment and is considered to be endangered.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destiny Taylor Pope should call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Betting red flags to lookout for, BBB warns
-
LSU lifting on-campus mask mandate starting next week
-
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
-
Legislative committee formed to investigate cover-up of Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
-
Family of Ronald Greene comes down hard on Governor Edwards, demand his...
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court
-
Joe Burrow's lessons in leadership learned at LSU paying off in Super...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
Southern's Jailyn Rogers living up to her name strike after strike