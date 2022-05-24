State Police chase ends on I-10 at Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Soon after State Police issued an alert to law enforcement to be on the lookout for a carjacking and murder suspect, a police pursuit ensued down Airline Highway.

Later, State Police were seen on I-10 at Siegen after troopers had reported the car stopped.

Authorities later said troopers began a pursuit in Ascension Parish after troopers noticed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle they were looking for. The chase ended in East Baton Rouge. A spokesperson said more information will be released later Tuesday evening and said he was not able to elaborate.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver drove in the opposite direction on surface streets in the southern end of East Baton Rouge.

The person was taken into custody, State Police said.

Another person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Earlier, Baton Rouge Police chased a suspect in an unrelated pursuit. It ended in a crash in Central.