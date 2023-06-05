85°
Latest Weather Blog
State police cancel Silver Alert after missing 76-year-old found safe
UPDATE: Flattmann was found safe shortly before noon Monday morning.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with a medical condition last seen Sunday evening.
Troopers say Alan Flattmann, 76, was last seen by his family at 9 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he drove away from his home on Heather Hollow Drive in Covington in a silver Toyota Sienna with a Louisiana license plate.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office found Flattmann's vehicle Monday morning on LA Tung Road but did not find him.
Flattmann is 6'0" and approximately 170 pounds. His family confirmed he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the STPSO at (985) 898-2338.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Smash-and-grab' at Ascension Parish hardware store caught on surveillance footage
-
'Smash-and-grab' at Ascension Parish hardware store caught on surveillance footage
-
Memorial for 18-year-old University High student that went missing in the Bahamas...
-
Nearly four decades of LSU memories: take a look at Tiger fan's...
-
Pea-sized hail falling during thunderstorm in Central
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...