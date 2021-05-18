State offices in multiple parishes closed Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Officials say that due to widespread flooding in south Louisiana, state offices are closed in East Baton Rouge Parish, Calcasieu Parish, Ascension Parish, and Iberville Parish on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by Jay Dardenne, who currently serves as Commissioner of Administration for Governor John Bel Edwards.

Later Tuesday morning, the Governor's Office issued a press release regarding the closure, stating, "All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary."

"Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated."



"This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19."

Weather experts say that as Tuesday morning continues, just south of Baton Rouge and down into Donaldsonville, an estimated 15 inches of rain is expected to fall.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the region until noon Wednesday.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.