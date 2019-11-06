State launches investigation after woman ends up with broken arm in group home

BATON ROUGE - State investigators are looking into an incident last month that involved a woman who was left with a broken arm at a group home on Brookshire Avenue.

Family members of 44-year-old Rebecca Jacocks told WBRZ a loved one showed up for a surprise visit and realized Jacocks was not at the group home. Workers at the home told the visiting family member that Rebecca was in the hospital.

"Looking at her wounds, it looks like someone pushed her down, and someone took a bat or kicked her," said Jake Jacocks, Rebecca's brother. "Looks like something from a car wreck."

Rebecca has a severe case of autism and cannot explain what happened to her, it's part of the reason why her family is speaking up on her behalf.

Staff at the home told Rebecca's family that she fell. The family is not buying it.

"I think someone pushed her," Jake Jacocks said. "She had a broken arm, her knees were bruised, and I think she laid there a long time before they took her to the hospital."

Jacocks said the problems at the home first began this summer when Rebecca was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. That's when even more injuries were discovered.

"She was taken to Our Lady of the Lake in August for heat exhaustion," Jacocks said. "They said she had injured her head and chest."

With more injuries requiring surgery this time, her family wants answers.

"Someone should be held accountable for this," Jacocks said.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit called ResCare, the company that owns the group home. No one answered. ResCare is has a history of known problems.

Last year, WBRZ exposed Caleb Sharp's story, a 22-year old living in a group home also run by ResCare in Tangipahoa Parish. Sharp's lawyers filed suit claiming he was physically beaten, urinated on and sexually assaulted.

"ResCare is responsible for hiring qualified employees and training them to care for people with special needs," Sharp's attorney Scott Mansfield said last year. "ResCare hires unqualified workers, and families trust these peoples to care for their loved ones with special needs. And ResCare has failed them."

Jacocks said his sister won't be going back to the Brookshire house. He is demanding an explanation from those running it.

"We would like to see Rebecca go into a nursing home type facility," Jacocks said. "Something that is more hospital-like that has constant staff."

ResCare was acquired by BrightSpring Health Services last year. We reached out to the company Wednesday and have not heard back.