State Fire Marshal investigates death of man found in burning home

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in Ventress and resulted in one person's death.
The fire broke out Sunday (June 7) night shortly before 9 p.m., at a home within the 10000 block of Island Road.
Responding authorities discovered the body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 60's, inside of the home.
More information will be released as deputies continue to investigate the tragic incident.
