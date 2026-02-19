State: Boosie Badazz ignoring false advertising probe of 2025 music festival promotional poster

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz is being investigated by the Louisiana Department of Justice for false advertising related to a memorial scholarship fund for a Southern University student who died in a hazing ritual.

A motion to compel Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch Jr., to respond to investigators was filed on Thursday in the 19th Judicial District Court. It says that Boosie may have violated the Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by misleading consumers. Investigators are searching for more information.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said that Boosie stretched the truth when he said he was working in connection with the Southern University Human Jukebox and the father of Caleb Wilson to create the scholarship.

Leading up to his BoosieBash event in March 2025, festival flyers were shared on social media with Wilson’s photo, a Southern University logo, a Human Jukebox logo and the words “Caleb Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

In an interview with WBRZ on the day before the festival, Boosie confirmed that he was putting money toward a memorial scholarship fund for Wilson.

“We going to try to do something positive, because I’m grateful for his dad and all the people who made this work,” Boosie said. “We’re going to do something special for them because it’s a life lost too short.”

Following his TV appearance, Attorney General Liz Murrill told WBRZ that while Wilson’s family had discussed the potential for a scholarship fund with the rapper, they did not iron out the details or make anything official.

“No one ever asked them or even mentioned this event. No one ever asked them if they could use his name and image to promote this event," Murrill said.

Murrill also said Boosie connecting Wilson to the event was a "dramatic misrepresentation and misappropriation of Caleb's name and image to support a for-profit event without the consent of Caleb's parents."

She told WBRZ that she intended to take legal action for the flyer.

On Thursday, Murrill said that her office has not filed a lawsuit yet, but asked for a response from Boosie that she has not gotten.

"We're just continuing our investigation and we're now seeking him to require him to respond. And the next step could be a civil action for penalties or fines under that law," she said.

WBRZ reached out to Boosie for a comment. We have not heard back.