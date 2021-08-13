State app downloaded thousands of times since Thursday, provides digital proof of vaccination

BATON ROUGE - The virus surge is also fueling an overwhelming amount of new downloads for the state's free digital ID app. It shows proof of an ID holder's vaccination.

But the system, which previously only showed your Louisiana license, is about to get even more new features.

Thursday, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced the city will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter most businesses and venues, including the

Superdome. App developer Envoc and Calvin Fabre say the announcement crashed the site.

"We had so many requests that we were pushing off to the state's system where your driver's license photo lives that they weren't ready for the announcement yesterday," he said.

There are thousands of people downloading the app. Across the state, about 835,000 people have installed it. Thursday, 12,000 people downloaded it, and Friday another 14,000 by mid-afternoon. A quarter of a million people in Louisiana now have their COVID vaccination card in digital form on LA Wallet.

Fabre says it's the largest deployment of a digital credential in the United States.

The app will also soon display proof of a negative COVID test. Fabre says the digital version of the vaccination card is much easier to use than the paper version.

"People are losing them right and left, they're getting forged," she said. "This is really good to help people that are trying to communicate the vaccination status. This is a trustworthy way to do it, and it's very secure."

The SMART health card also provides the ability to scan the app and verify vaccination status. It will come in handy at large events, including Saints games.

More is coming to LA Wallet, including hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle registration, and concealed carry permits. The app is free to download.