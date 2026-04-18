Start time for LSU vs. Texas A&M baseball game moved due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE — The start time for LSU's Saturday baseball game against Texas A&M has been moved to 4:30 p.m., according to a post by the Tigers.

The game—which will take place at Alex Box Stadium—was originally scheduled for 7 p.m.

LSU Tigers lost to Texas A&M on Friday, finishing with a score of 4-10.