LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to another National Championship

“Trying to enjoy the moment more and realize that it’s just gymnastics. It’s not that deep, so it’s really just gymnastics and just go have fun. It’s college gymnastics and you get to do it with a team. Go enjoy what you’re doing,” Zeiss shares.

While her role has grown as a leader, so has her gymnastics. LSU looks to leadoffs like Zeiss, Kylie Coen and Emily Innes to light the spark in each rotation. It's pressure that the Omaha, Neb. native decided to embrace.

"The way that you have a lineup of six and five count, so you know the people behind you have your back and the coaches are putting you in the position they are because they trust you and believe in you. That was a hard shift to understand and not put pressure on the fact that you need to compete for your teammates but that you got to," Zeiss added.

“The role that she plays is not for everybody, being early in a lineup. Being in a leadoff spot. It takes the right kind of person with the right kind of spirit and the right kind of attitude about it. You’ve heard me say before she’s a grinder,” Clark said.

Zeiss and the Tigers are now looking at the tallest task of them all, the National Championship meet. They'll compete for their second team title on Saturday against Oklahoma, Florida and Minnesota.

That meet is set for 3 p.m. You can watch it on WBRZ.

“Trying to enjoy the moment more and realize that it’s just gymnastics. It’s not that deep, so it’s really just gymnastics and just go have fun. It’s college gymnastics and you get to do it with a team. Go enjoy what you’re doing,” Zeiss shares.

While her role has grown as a leader, so has her gymnastics. LSU looks to leadoffs like Zeiss, Kylie Coen and Emily Innes to light the spark in each rotation. It's pressure that the Omaha, Neb. native decided to embrace.

"The way that you have a lineup of six and five count, so you know the people behind you have your back and the coaches are putting you in the position they are because they trust you and believe in you. That was a hard shift to understand and not put pressure on the fact that you need to compete for your teammates but that you got to," Zeiss added.

“The role that she plays is not for everybody, being early in a lineup. Being in a leadoff spot. It takes the right kind of person with the right kind of spirit and the right kind of attitude about it. You’ve heard me say before she’s a grinder,” Clark said.

Zeiss and the Tigers are now looking at the tallest task of them all, the National Championship meet. They'll compete for their second team title on Saturday against Oklahoma, Florida and Minnesota.

That meet is set for 3 p.m. You can watch it on WBRZ.

“Trying to enjoy the moment more and realize that it’s just gymnastics. It’s not that deep, so it’s really just gymnastics and just go have fun. It’s college gymnastics and you get to do it with a team. Go enjoy what you’re doing,” Zeiss shares.

While her role has grown as a leader, so has her gymnastics. LSU looks to leadoffs like Zeiss, Kylie Coen and Emily Innes to light the spark in each rotation. It's pressure that the Omaha, Neb. native decided to embrace.

"The way that you have a lineup of six and five count, so you know the people behind you have your back and the coaches are putting you in the position they are because they trust you and believe in you. That was a hard shift to understand and not put pressure on the fact that you need to compete for your teammates but that you got to," Zeiss added.

“The role that she plays is not for everybody, being early in a lineup. Being in a leadoff spot. It takes the right kind of person with the right kind of spirit and the right kind of attitude about it. You’ve heard me say before she’s a grinder,” Clark said.

Zeiss and the Tigers are now looking at the tallest task of them all, the National Championship meet. They'll compete for their second team title on Saturday against Oklahoma, Florida and Minnesota.

That meet is set for 3 p.m. You can watch it on WBRZ.