81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man wanted for stealing seven different buses from three schools in a month

1 hour 58 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 4:30 PM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for allegedly stealing seven school buses from three schools over the course of a month.

Christopher Johnson, 20, stole five buses from Helix Aviation Academy, and one bus each from Iberville Charter Academy and Inspire Charter Academy, BRPD said. 

Police received a call on April 13 from the Dufroq School off Government Street in Baton Rouge, as a stolen Iberville Charter Academy bus had been parked in front of the school. The bus was found abandoned in a lot on Spain Street.

During the investigation, police found other cases of school bus theft from Helix Academy and Inspire Charter Academy that started on March 19, the warrant said.

The stolen buses from Helix Academy were found behind the former Sav-A-Lot store at Evangeline Street with the key still inside. Another bus was recovered on McClelland Drive near Evangeline Street.

Many of the buses had keys inside when police recovered; according to the warrant, these types of school bus contain universal ignition keys that are keyed alike. 

Police identified Johnson as the suspect from surveillance video inside the buses.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days