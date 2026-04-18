LSU baseball gives up three home runs in 10-4 loss to Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - After a miraculous comeback against Tennessee in Knoxville on April 5, it felt like LSU baseball had finally turned the corner. Since then, the Tigers are winless in the SEC with four straight losses after losing their series opening game to No. 9 Texas A&M 10-4.

Every time the Tigers got a run across, the Aggies answered back ten-fold. After a Steven Milam home run tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Texas A&M responded with a three-run fifth inning.

It was not a good day for Casan Evans. While the LSU ace did strike out eight batters in five innings, the Aggies tagged him with six earned runs and a home run.

Freshman outfielder Jorian Wilson was the puzzle Tiger pitching couldn't solve. Wilson hit two home runs on the night, the second put any of LSU's late comeback hopes to rest in the top of the ninth. The Tigers had scored two to make it a four-run game in the bottom of the eighth.

Every time the Tigers threw a punch, the Aggies threw a harder one back.

The Tigers and Aggies get going for game two of the series Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.