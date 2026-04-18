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Brusly shop owner faces charges after selling vape to minor, then alcohol to teen hours later
BRUSLY — A smoke shop owner was arrested twice in one day after Brusly police say he sold vapes and alcohol to minors.
The Brusly Police Department began investigating Ramez Smoke Shop in early March after a mother complained the store sold alcohol to her child. She also said it was widely known among teenagers that the store sold vapes and alcohol to minors.
Detectives notified the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control and began surveillance of the business at 142 N. Vaughan Dr.
On April 2, detectives watched a teenage boy enter the store and leave after buying a vape. His driver's license showed he was underage.
Detectives contacted the store clerk and owner, who admitted to the sale. He was arrested and issued a misdemeanor summons.
About two hours later, detectives watched another teenager enter the store and buy a six-pack of alcohol. Police stopped the vehicle and found a 16-year-old driver and 12-year-old passenger.
The driver confirmed he bought the alcohol from the same clerk. The clerk and owner was arrested again and taken to the West Baton Rouge Detention Center.
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He was booked for unlawful sale of vape products and alcohol to a minor. He remained in custody for about one week, and the business was closed during that time.
On April 14, Louisiana ATC revoked the store's alcohol and tobacco licenses pending a hearing scheduled for next month.
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