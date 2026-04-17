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Two teenagers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle near Baringer Road

2 hours 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 6:03 PM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

ST. GEORGE — Two teenagers were hit by a vehicle at the intersection of President Drive and Baringer Road on Friday evening, sources tell WBRZ.

First responders said the two teenagers were riding an electric bike when they were hit by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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