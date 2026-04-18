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Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Cane Market Road Friday night

2 hours 29 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, April 18 2026 Apr 18, 2026 April 18, 2026 8:30 AM April 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

DENHAM SPRINGS — One person was hit by a vehicle near Cane Market Road and taken to a hospital on Friday night, emergency officials tell WBRZ. 

Officials say the crash happened at the corner of Cane Market Road and Napoleon Drive around 10:40 p.m.

Sources say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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Additional information was not readily available. 

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