Starbucks' new cup is more sustainable, more expensive

Popular coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, is aiming to become more environmentally friendly by promoting the use of reusable cups to its customers in one U.S. location.

According to CNN, some Seattle-based customers now have the option of testing out the chain's new "borrow a cup" program.

Patrons who decide to give the program a go will order their drinks in a reusable cup and pay a $1 refundable deposit. Once they're finished with their drink, they'll return the cup and receive a $1 credit, in addition to ten Bonus Stars that go towards their Starbucks Rewards account.

Customers don't have to finish their drink in the restaurant, they can take the cup home with them and if they do so, they can make use of Starbucks' partnership with Ridwell, which is a company that picks up reusable cups from a person's home.

Starbucks says each of the cups will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before returning to the batch of cups that are in rotation for another customer to use.

This launch of the "borrow a cup" program marks Starbucks' most recent attempt to create more sustainable cups. It follows the company's recent redesign of its cold-cup lids, which gave the cup a new look and nixed the need for a straw.

Starbucks continues to work towards the fulfillment of its pledge to achieve a 50% reduction in company waste by 2030.