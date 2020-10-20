83°
Stalled truck on I-10 East at LA 1, left lane blocked
BATON ROUGE - A stalled tractor-trailer is blocking the left lane on I-10 East at LA 1 in Port Allen.
Authorities are investigating to ensure the vehicle is not leaking any hazardous chemicals.
This is a developing story.
