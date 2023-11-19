St. Vincent De Paul asking for donations, volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE- For the last four decades, St. Vincent de Paul has been serving the hungry on Thanksgiving Day.

"[We serve] thousands and thousands of meals on Thanksgiving Day. We know that the need is greatly up with inflation and the economy, we're going to see probably record numbers this year," Michael Acaldo, CEO and President of St. Vincent de Paul, said.

Feeding that many people requires a lot of help, which is why they are asking for volunteers and donations.

"Traditional feast: turkey, Thanksgiving yams and stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce," Alcado said. "You never can get enough cakes and pies here at St. Vincent de Paul, and that's so very important. We're days away from Thanksgiving and we still need those."

The following locations will be serving food on Thursday:

Raising Cane’s River Center

11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Sit Down Option: To be held in the Exhibition Hall (Enter from River Road to Sit Down)

Drive-Thru Option: Enter from Government Street (Meals given for the number of people in the car) –

St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place

11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

McKinley High School Alumni Center at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr.

11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.

St. Gerard Catholic Church Seelos Hall at 5249 Maple Street, 70805

11:00 a.m. – pick-up only on first come, first served basis