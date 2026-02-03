Two more arrests made in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting

BATON ROUGE — Two more people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a gang-related shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said 21-year-old Kameron Barfield, of Baker, and 18-year-old D'Treylin White, of Jackson, were arrested Tuesday for their alleged role in the shooting that injured six people, including a 6-year-old.

A warrant had been issued Monday for White's arrest on charges of principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to obstruction of justice and principal to discharge of a firearm while at a parade. He was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison on those charges Tuesday.

Barfield was booked as a fugitive into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on six counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count each of reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration and obstruction of justice.

Malik Liggins, 16, Philip Williams, 25, and Noah Basquine, 19, have also been arrested on similar charges in connection with the parade shooting.

"More arrests are coming," Travis said, noting that as many as four more suspects could be apprehended.