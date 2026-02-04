61°
East Feliciana Parish School System moving to four-day school schedule in 2026-27

Source: WBRZ
CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish School System will be moving to a four-day school week starting during the 2026-27 school year, the school board said in a news release on Wednesday.

The new schedule will include extended class days from Tuesday through Friday, which they say will allow students to have more time to focus on high-quality instruction. 

"District leaders share that this decision comes after deep reflection on how to best achieve the district’s strategic priorities. They note that the extended day model supports deeper learning, improved engagement, and timely support for students who need additional help. Similar schedules in other districts have also helped improve attendance and support teacher recruitment and retention," a statement announcing the change said. 

