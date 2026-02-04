55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Krewe of Diversion sets sail for 31st annual Mardi Gras boat parade this weekend

2 hours 25 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, February 04 2026 Feb 4, 2026 February 04, 2026 8:08 AM February 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MAUREPAS — The 31st annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras Boat Parade "rolls" this weekend. 

The parade, which starts at Manny's in Maurepas on Saturday at noon, will be led by Grand Marshal Troy Landry. The parade's proceeds go to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

Registration for the parade happens at Manny's on Friday at 6 p.m. It costs $50 per boat, with checks payable to LFACC. 

Trending News

There will also be a live auction at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, or after all the boats have returned to Manny's. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon on Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days