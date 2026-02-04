2une In Previews: Krewe of Diversion sets sail for 31st annual Mardi Gras boat parade this weekend

MAUREPAS — The 31st annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras Boat Parade "rolls" this weekend.

The parade, which starts at Manny's in Maurepas on Saturday at noon, will be led by Grand Marshal Troy Landry. The parade's proceeds go to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Registration for the parade happens at Manny's on Friday at 6 p.m. It costs $50 per boat, with checks payable to LFACC.

There will also be a live auction at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, or after all the boats have returned to Manny's. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon on Saturday.