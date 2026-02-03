Black History Month: Southern University hosting events to inform, inspire and celebrate

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is hosting Black History Month events throughout February to inform, inspire and celebrate the contributions of Black Americans.

The following free events are tied to this SU's theme of “Rooted: The Power of Our Past, The Strength of Our Future:"

Monday, Feb. 2

SU NAACP Political Action Committee: Unchained Voices

This screening and discussion, centered on Ava DuVernay’s documentary, “13th,” aims to create space for students to engage in meaningful dialogue about justice and policy.

Harris Hall Annex from 5 to 7 p.m.

Documentary Screening: "The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till"

Running Time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Documentary Screening & Filmmaker Discussion: “The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till”

Virtual Guest: Keith Beauchamp, Filmmaker

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Film: Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Discussion: 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 4

“Watching the Watchmen” Course, Day 1

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

This hybrid (in-person and virtual) academic course runs through March. It is hosted by the Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center and facilitated by Judge Marcus Hunter and Kuala C. Chambers. Aligned with the Center’s mission, the course promotes critical inquiry, historical awareness, and civic understanding through structured dialogue and analysis. Classes meet in person on Wednesdays at the Tarver Center and virtually on Saturdays, running from February through March 2026.

For more information and to register, go to https://bit.ly/49Z16qd or contact Kuala Chambers, program manager, at kuala.chambers@sus.edu.

Feature Film Screening: “TILL”

Running Time: 2 hours, 11 minutes

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5

“Booked @ Cade” Author Series: Judge Freddie Pitcher, Jr.

“Breaking Barriers: A View from the Bench”

John B. Cade Library First Floor Multipurpose Room at 11 a.m.

“Beauty on the Bluff” Art Exhibition by Christopher Russell

Opening Reception

Hayden Hall Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m.

This exhibit runs through March 6 in the Hayden Hall Gallery on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Samantha Combs, gallery director at samantha.combs@sus.edu.

Tiny Desk Concerts @ Cade Library: Eric Whitfield

John B. Cade Library

Camille Shade Room starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

"Jaguar Prowl" Campus History Scavenger Hunt

12 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 9

Documentary Screening: "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities"

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Documentary Screening: "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities"

Running time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Black History Program

Still We Rise: Black Legacy, Black Future — A Celebration of History, ROOTED In Culture, Resistance, and Excellence is a signature Black History Month program that honors the enduring legacy of Black history while connecting the past, present, and future. Through reflection, dialogue, and cultural affirmation, the program highlights stories of resistance, resilience, and excellence that continue to shape Black identity, civic life, and collective progress.

Keynote Speaker: Keith Beauchamp, Filmmaker

Panelists: Judge Marcus Hunter, Eugene Collins and Dr. Dana Hunter

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Documentary Screening: "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities"

Running time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Department of History

Tolson-Lockett Black History Quiz Bowl

T.T. Allain Hall, Room 313 at 11 a.m.

Department of Athletics

Black Love Unfiltered Panel Discussion

This program aims to create space for honest dialogue around self-love, healthy relationships, sexual health, boundaries, and personal accountability.

Smith Brown Memorial Student Union at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Documentary Screening: "Eyes on the Prize"

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Booked @ Cade” Author Series: Courtney Brown, Ph.D.

“Adolescent Literacy and Writing: Narratives Outside the Classroom”

John B. Cade Library

First Floor Multipurpose Room at 11 a.m.

Department of History

Roundtable Discussion: All Music is "Black" Music

Moderator: Dr. Shawn Comminey, Chair, Department of History

Panelists: Peter Breaux, LaTrenda Williams-Clark, Christy Garrison-Harrison, Jessica Lawal, and John McCree

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

via Zoom and Room TBD

Office of Student Leadership and Engagement

Taste of the South

Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union

Mocha Room from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tiny Desk Concerts @ Cade Library: Stephanie Yearby

John B. Cade Library

Camille Shade Room, Third Floor starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

Documentary Screening: Ava Duvernay's "13th"

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Office of Student Leadership and Engagement

Work It Out: Heart Health

This event encourages physical activity by demonstrating simple, accessible exercises to get hearts pumping. A local health professional will be present to discuss the importance of reducing long-term risk factors and ways to maintain a healthy heart.

Stewart Hall Auditorium from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Documentary Screening: "Eyes on the Prize"

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Thursday, Feb. 19

Documentary Screening: "Eyes on the Prize"

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Booked @ Cade” Author Series: Thomas Durant, Ph.D.

“A View from the Inside: 36 Years of Desegregation”

John B. Cade Library

Multipurpose Room, First Floor starting at 11 a.m.

Tiny Desk Concerts @ Cade Library: Nina Gray

John B. Cade Library

Camille Shade Room, Third Floor starting at 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 23

College of Nursing and Allied Health

Documentary Screening: “I Am Somebody”

“I Am Somebody (1970),” directed by Madeline Anderson, focuses on predominantly Black healthcare workers — including nurses — at the Medical College Hospital of South Carolina who organized and went on strike to protest low wages, unsafe and unjust working conditions, racial discrimination, and lack of respect and dignity.

School of Nursing Auditorium starting at 5:30 p.m.

Residential Life and Housing

Black History Program with The LEAD Firm

This program is dedicated to celebrating the rich history, culture, leadership, and contributions of Black communities. The event will provide an engaging space for residents to reflect on the past, explore the present, and envision the future through meaningful dialogue, interactive learning, and community connection.

Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Cotillion Ballroom starting at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Department of History

Documentary Screening: “The Brice Taylor Story"

T.T. Allain Hall, Room 313 starting at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center

83rd Annual Poultry and Livestock Show

Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena

Runs through February 28

Get Out the Vote: Black Politics in Louisiana

Presented by the Nelson Mandela School of Government and Social Sciences; Department of Political Science and Geography; the Jewel Limar Prestage Public Policy, Polling and Research Center

Higgins Hall Atrium

Panel Discussion

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Refreshments and Networking

12:30 - 2 p.m.

Department of History

Documentary Screening: “Alabama Brawl"

T.T. Allain Hall, Room 313 starting at 11 a.m.

“Booked @ Cade” Author Series: Miles Potier

“A.D.A.P.T.…Fill in the Gap”

John B. Cade Library

First Floor Multipurpose Room starting at 11 a.m.

Tiny Desk Concerts @ Cade Library: Jaeshaun Tays

John B. Cade Library

Camille Shade Room, Third Floor starting at 6 p.m.

Department of History Lecture Series

Who Are We Really: The Dilemma of Revealing Our Identity

Martin Luther King, Jr. Catholic Student Center Black History Month Program

Keynote: Dr. Shawn Comminey, Chair, Department of History

586 Harding Boulevard starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27

Documentary Screening: Ava Duvernay's "13th"

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Leon R. Tarver II Cultural and Heritage Center

Continuously playing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fashion Show Inspired by History and Historical Figures

John B. Cade Library

Camille Shade Room, Third Floor starting at 6 p.m.