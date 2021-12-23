54°
St. Tammany inmate died in fall from top bunk
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - An inmate in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center fell out of his bunk and died Tuesday.
St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said 39-year-old Jacorey Clark fell from an upper bunk and suffered a skull fracture and a broken neck around 2:40 a.m.
Clark was transported to a hospital, where he later died around 4 a.m.
Thursday, the coroner's office said they reviewed a video recording of the accident to confirm that nothing improper happened.
