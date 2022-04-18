70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Tammany firefighters respond to blazing afternoon house fire

1 hour 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, April 18 2022 Apr 18, 2022 April 18, 2022 2:47 PM April 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Firefighters responded to a severe house fire Monday afternoon. 

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection, the flames took over a home on Lakewood Street near I-12.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days