St. Tammany deputies arrest Baton Rouge man in 'high level' drug bust
LACOMBE - Deputies with the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office arrested a Baton Rouge man over the weekend in what is being described as a 'high level' drug bust.
According to deputies, 24-year-old Jason Peter Leblanc was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of N. 18th Street and Beulah Street in Lacombe.
After further investigation and a vehicle search, authorities discovered approximately two pounds of marijuana, 30.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic pistol, an AR styled semi-automatic pistol, and nearly $3000 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
Leblanc was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Parish Correctional Center. He faces several drug and weapons charges.
