Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Calumet Street

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Calumet Street on the Fourth of July, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Detectives said the shooting occurred around 1:17 a.m. on Calumet Street, where officers arrived to find 30-year-old Tray Young deceased from a gunshot injury.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between Young and 25-year-old Precious Holliday.

Holliday was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Negligent Homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.