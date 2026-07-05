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Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Calumet Street
BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Calumet Street on the Fourth of July, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Detectives said the shooting occurred around 1:17 a.m. on Calumet Street, where officers arrived to find 30-year-old Tray Young deceased from a gunshot injury.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between Young and 25-year-old Precious Holliday.
Holliday was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Negligent Homicide.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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