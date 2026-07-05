Killian water emergency remains in effect as parish gives water to town residents

KILLIAN - In Livingston Parish, a declaration of emergency remains in effect for the town of Killian following a critical failure of the municipal water system run by Magnolia Water.

"We've been plagued with water problems for quite some time," Killian resident and United Cajun Navy Incident Manager Josh Gill said.

Last December, Magnolia Water Co. took over the town's water system.

"They've walked into a really bad situation. With only one (water) well, you're going to have issues," Mayor of Killian, Caleb Atwell, said.

With the town of around 1,200 people being situated along the Tickfaw River, Killian is a popular spot on the Fourth of July. However, when Magnolia Water announced an unplanned service outage due to a mechanical failure, residents say this came at an unfortunate time.

Gill said he saw nothing coming out of his faucet. Because of the water problem occurring, groups like the United Cajun Navy began offering water to residents on July 4 to help them.

That same night, Livingston Parish authorized an emergency declaration.

"Parish President Randy Delatte received a phone call that assistance was needed down here due to a complete water failure from the water system in the village of Killian," Livingston Office Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Chris Anderson said.

Sunday morning, the parish OHSEP began offering water that can be used for drinking, cooking and cleaning to residents who brought their water bills.

"The water comes from our strategic warehouse here in Livingston Parish. We have a stock of supplies on hand. This is part of our emergency supplies for hurricane season. They'll be replaced by this declaration of emergency to fulfill those supplies again for the next go-around," Anderson said.

Groups like the United Cajun Navy, the parish fire department, and the parish sheriff's office offered their help.

"We've got an aging and elderly population as well, and we want to make sure that those people have all the resources they need," Gill said.

The parish told WBRZ about their conversation with Magnolia Water.

"I did speak with them yesterday, and they assured me that they would have everything fully back up and running by Monday," Anderson said. "The Magnolia Water is in the process of making tremendous repairs to this system. They're installing new filters and new water pumps and getting everything where they need to be. It just so happens they a failure that happened during a holiday and during a weekend, and the part wasn't available."

However, even when it's fully back up, Anderson says a boil advisory will still be in effect for the next 48 hours.

The parish was asked if it had plans to have another water giveaway like this on Monday.

"It is in place because the declaration of emergency is issued. We're going to stay in that ready condition until everyone is back to normal," Anderson said.

WBRZ reached out to Magnolia Water for comment, but has not heard back.