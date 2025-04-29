82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Michael High School presents donation to children's hospital after pickleball tournament

1 hour 45 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, April 29 2025 Apr 29, 2025 April 29, 2025 5:31 PM April 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After raising money for Our Lady of the Lake children's hospital with a pickleball tournament in March, St. Michael High School presented the donation check Tuesday at the hospital.

High school junior Alex Klumpp came up with the idea for "Paddles for a Cause" and since then, the tournament raised money for both the school and Our Lady of the Lake.

Trending News

"I hope I can accomplish just the goal that people can come here and they can feel safe and see this place less of a hospital and more of a place of love and caring," Klumpp said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days