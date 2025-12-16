Peeping Tom, other charges dismissed for man arrested in 2024 for Ben Hur Road home break-ins

BATON ROUGE — Charges have been dismissed for a man previously accused of robbing several Ben Hur Road homes and being a Peeping Tom outside a Shadow Bluff Drive home, court records say.

Ryan Devonta Williams, 33, was accused of masturbating while looking through the window of the Shadow Bluff home on Aug. 23, 2024.

Deputies also arrested Williams on a series of home burglaries along Ben Hur Road.

The charges he faced, including unauthorized entry, Peeping Tom, stalking and obscenity, were all dropped on Dec. 9, court records say.