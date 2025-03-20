St. Michael High School hosting 'Paddles for a Cause' pickleball tournament for children's hospital

BATON ROUGE - St. Michael High School is hosting a charity pickleball tournament next weekend called "Paddles for a Cause" to raise money for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

A junior at the school came up with the idea, saying he was inspired to make a difference in his community.

"I think it's just gonna be a great event where it's just kinda like a community gathering and it's gonna be all fun," Alex Klumpp said. "I wanted to make a difference at my school, and also give back to our community and Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is just like the perfect idea. It was the greatest place for that because they truly do God's work here on this Earth."

Anyone interested in registering for the tournament on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 can sign up here. Registration ends Saturday.