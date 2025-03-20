Latest Weather Blog
St. Michael High School hosting 'Paddles for a Cause' pickleball tournament for children's hospital
BATON ROUGE - St. Michael High School is hosting a charity pickleball tournament next weekend called "Paddles for a Cause" to raise money for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
A junior at the school came up with the idea, saying he was inspired to make a difference in his community.
"I think it's just gonna be a great event where it's just kinda like a community gathering and it's gonna be all fun," Alex Klumpp said. "I wanted to make a difference at my school, and also give back to our community and Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is just like the perfect idea. It was the greatest place for that because they truly do God's work here on this Earth."
Trending News
Anyone interested in registering for the tournament on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 can sign up here. Registration ends Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Suspect in shooting outside OLOL arrested Wednesday night on Mississippi River...
-
Fire hydrant testing begins across Livingston, leaves potential water and pipe issues...
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Jones Creek Road
-
Louisiana superintendents trying to determine if they will lose funding following Trump...
-
Former Southern interim chancellor Margaret Ambrose dead at 81, university says
Sports Video
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...
-
LSU baseball bringing their arsenal of arms on their first SEC road...
-
Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup
-
Southern Lady Jags hoops team ready for NCAA opener