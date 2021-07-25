93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
St. Mary Parish Inmate attempts jail escape

2 hours 40 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, July 25 2021 Jul 25, 2021 July 25, 2021 10:16 AM July 25, 2021 in News
Source: Brevin Williams
By: Brevin Williams

ST. MARY'S PARISH - An inmate attempted an unsuccessful escape at St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center Sunday morning.

Deputies noticed the inmate was not in his assigned area, but later found him in the facility.

Sheriff Smith says the inmate did not get outside the facility and he was not a risk to public safety.

"I would like to commend Major Nick Rogers and the corrections deputies for their diligence in executing their duties to bring this attempt to a very quick resolution," Sheriff Smith stated in a press release.

