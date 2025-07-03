76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Mary deputies: La. Highway 87 shut down after single-vehicle crash with injuries, AirMed en route

1 hour 22 minutes ago Thursday, July 03 2025 Jul 3, 2025 July 03, 2025 9:50 PM July 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WEBSTERVILLE - Deputies are responding to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Louisiana Highway 87, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.

Trending News

The highway is shut down at this time and AirMed was dispatched to the scene. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days