St. Mary deputies: La. Highway 87 shut down after single-vehicle crash with injuries, AirMed en route
WEBSTERVILLE - Deputies are responding to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Louisiana Highway 87, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.
The highway is shut down at this time and AirMed was dispatched to the scene. No other information was immediately available.
