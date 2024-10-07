St. Helena steel company investing $25 million into improvements on facilities to add 200 new jobs

GREENSBURG — A St. Helena steel company said Monday it is investing $25 million into an expansion that would add 200 jobs to the community.

Southland Steel Fabricators announced it intends to add 100,000 square feet of production space and acquire cutting-edge welding technology at its original facility in St. Helena Parish.

The expansion will increase robotic welding capacity by 50 percent and double material processing capabilities as industrial mega-projects create surging demand for fabricated steel in Louisiana.

The company expects to create 80 direct new jobs over the next three years while retaining 340 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 117 indirect new jobs for a total of 197 potential new jobs. According to census data, just under 11,000 people live in St. Helena Parish.

Southland Steel opened its second fabrication facility in Amite in 2020.

Construction and installation of new equipment at the facility located on Greensburg Street is expected to begin by mid-2025 and continue through 2026, LED said.